UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Constitutes Committee To Probe Factory Workers' Killing

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner constitutes committee to probe factory workers' killing

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali constituted a five-member committee to probe workers' killing in a chemical well of a local factory

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali constituted a five-member committee to probe workers' killing in a chemical well of a local factory.

A spokesman for the district administration on Thursday said three workers, including Akash of Chak No153-RB, Qaisar of Dijkot and Bilal of Multan, were killed while Amjad Masih of Chak No.142-RB, Muhammad Ayub of Chak No.154-RB and Zafar Iqbal of Multan sustained injuries when they fell into the well of Coca Cola factory.

The DC constituted a committed to probe the incident as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Faisalabad will be a convener of the committee while Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra, Director Labor Welfare Faisalabad, representative of Rescue 1122 Faisalabad and representative of DO (IPW&M) Faisalabad will be members.

The committee had also been directed to submit its report to the DC Office within five days sothat action could be taken against the responsible, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Muhammad Ali Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

2 minutes ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.