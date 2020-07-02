Deputy Commissioner constitutes committee to probe factory workers' killing

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali constituted a five-member committee to probe workers' killing in a chemical well of a local factory

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali constituted a five-member committee to probe workers' killing in a chemical well of a local factory.

A spokesman for the district administration on Thursday said three workers, including Akash of Chak No153-RB, Qaisar of Dijkot and Bilal of Multan, were killed while Amjad Masih of Chak No.142-RB, Muhammad Ayub of Chak No.154-RB and Zafar Iqbal of Multan sustained injuries when they fell into the well of Coca Cola factory.

The DC constituted a committed to probe the incident as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Faisalabad will be a convener of the committee while Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra, Director Labor Welfare Faisalabad, representative of Rescue 1122 Faisalabad and representative of DO (IPW&M) Faisalabad will be members.

The committee had also been directed to submit its report to the DC Office within five days sothat action could be taken against the responsible, the spokesman added.