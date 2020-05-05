UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner, CPO Visit Fruit & Vegetable Market

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:53 AM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali along with CPO Sohail Chaudhary visited fruit and vegetable market Sadar to check auction process of different fruits and vegetables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali along with CPO Sohail Chaudhary visited fruit and vegetable market Sadar to check auction process of different fruits and vegetables.

The DC and CPO went to different sheds and reviewed auction process.

The DC directed staff of market committee to keep strict eye on availability of seasonal fruits and vegetables and special steps should be taken in case of short supply of any item.

He also interacted with commission agents and directed them to avoid from unjustified price hike of fruits and vegetables.

He said that district administration had taken various steps to control prices of essential items. He directed that retail prices list should immediately be issued after auction.

The CPO checked the security arrangements in the market. Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

