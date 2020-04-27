Deputy Commissioner, CPO visit SB store

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and CPO Captain (retired) Sohail Chaudhary visited SB Store near Gulberg on Narwala Road and checked availability, quality and prices of essential items at DC Counter.

The Deputy Commissioner said that DC counters have been set up outside mega marts so that consumers could see presence of daily use items on inexpensive rates.

He asked management of the mart to check price of daily use items and ensure their availability.

He said that price control magistrates were in the markets and price hikers would be behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.