Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak orders registration of FIRs over use of air-cooler

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to register cases (first information reports) against the air-coolers users, which was causing increase in dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to register cases (first information reports) against the air-coolers users, which was causing increase in dengue larvae.

Presiding over a meeting regrading anti-dengue campaign here on Saturday, he directed the municipal corporation and the health department officers to launch special operation across the district against the use of air-coolers. He directed officers concerned to set up camps in different areas to create awareness among the masses. He warned officers against providing fake data about dengue spread.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Hamza Salik, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, CEO Health Dr Munawwar Abbas, Focal Person Dr Atta-Ul-Rehman and other concerned officers were also present.