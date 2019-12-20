UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Addresses Seminar On Older Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) addresses seminar on older persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Friday said that the government was being tried to implement laws regarding senior citizens that benefit the elderly and provide them with amenities.

Speaking in a seminar on policy on older persons with advisability, organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) at its main complex here, the DC said the provincial government was reducing the problems of the senior citizens.

He said that district administration was set up separate counters in hospitals that helping the elderly people to get the slip of outpatient department without waiting in the long queue.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, District officer Social Welfare Naseer Shah, officials of the several departments and representatives of different non government organizations were participated.

Later, white sticks, schools bags, wheelchairs were also distributed among the needy special persons.

