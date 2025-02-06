Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rahman Visits Polio Transit Points

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 09:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rahman, conducted a thorough inspection of the permanent transit points to inspect the performance of teams in connection with the ongoing anti-polio campaign

The DC inquired about the performance of the anti-polio teams and checked the data while also giving necessary instructions on the spot.

The DC said it was the national responsibility of parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.

She emphasized that it was our collective responsibility to work towards the eradication of polio and it was only through our joint efforts that polio can be eliminated.

