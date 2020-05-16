UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Directs Action Against SOPs Violators

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:53 PM

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Muhammad Umair Saturday directed the concern quarters to take immediate action against all those who were not implementing the precautionary measures (SOPs) issued by the government for the prevention of coronavirus.

These orders have been issued in the public interest in view of the rapidly growing cases of coronavirus in the country and the emergency situation issued by the Relief Department in this regard.

This order, which came into force immediately, would remain in force for 30 days while action would be taken against the violators, DC added.

