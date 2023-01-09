UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Holds Open Court In Faisalabad

January 09, 2023

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh holds open court in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh on Monday arranged an open court in his office and heard public complaints against various departments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh on Monday arranged an open court in his office and heard public complaints against various departments.

He issued on-the-spot orders for redressal of complaints and directed the heads of district government departments to take appropriate steps for immediate redressal of public complaints and submit compliance report to his office on regular basis.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that he would hold open court daily in his office, adding that the government was concentrating to improve performance of the departments so that maximum relief could be given to the masses.

