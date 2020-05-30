Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sandhu reviewes anti locust steps

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sandhu on Saturday chaired a meeting at his house to review anti-locust steps being taken in the district.

He directed the line departments to remain vigilant round-the-clock and every possible step be taken to stop the usual spread of locusts.

The DC ordered that steps be continued to deal with any possible locust attack in the months of June and July.

He also directed that daily locust surveillance report be submitted to his office.