Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon Visits NADRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visited the NADRA office in Khuzdar on Thursday and reviewed the process of making a National ID card there

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visited the NADRA office in Khuzdar on Thursday and reviewed the process of making a National ID card there.

He also directed the NADRA staff to ease the process so that people do not have to wait long to get their ID cards.

District Manager Nadra Khuzdar Arif Baloch briefed Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar about the office.

On this occasion, President of Anjuman Tajran Khuzdar, Hafiz Hameedullah Mengal, Assistant Director of Local Government, Khuzdar, Mir Abdul Razzaq Zehri, President of PPP Khuzdar, Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri, Leader of National Party Khuzdar, Mir Abdul Rahim Kurd, Leader of BNP, Haji Muhammad Iqbal Baloch and Hidayatullah Zehri were also present.

