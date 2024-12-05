Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean Mission'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza reviewed the cleanliness measures at Barki Road, Green City, Paragon Society and surrounding areas under the 'Lahore Clean Mission'.

CO (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Cantt and LWMC officials also accompanied the DC.

Musa Raza showed his satisfaction after seeing significant improvement in sanitation arrangements. He directed that LWMC officials should ensure the best cleaning arrangements in the streets and neighborhoods. He also directed that the concerned authorities should ensure effective monitoring of sanitation system. The DC emphasised that he wants to see all the areas clean and sanitation arrangements should be improved in the middle and backward areas and sewerage system should be improved in collaboration with WASA authorities.

Musa Raza directed that a door-to-door awareness campaign should also be started to raise awareness among the people. He appealed that the citizens should also support the district administration of Lahore in making the city of Lahore ideal.

Meanwhile, the DC visited the basic health center (BHC) Bengali Barki Road and met with administration and took a detailed briefing on administrative affairs. He reviewed the stock and supply of medicines, attendance of doctors and staff, patient registration register and said that free medical facilities should be provided to the patients.