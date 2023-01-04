Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto for comprehensive crackdown against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has directed price control magistrates to launch a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers and ensure stern action against them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has directed price control magistrates to launch a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers and ensure stern action against them.

Presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that not only fine would be imposed on profiteers but they would also be arrested if found involved in selling commodities on high rates. He said that prices of poultry items and chicken was being monitored adding that availability of commodities was being ensured across the district for public facilitation.

He directed all assistant commissioners to ensure strict monitoring of demand and supply of vegetables and fruits at the markets. He said that hoarders would be sent to jail besides other action against them.

The deputy commissioner directed price control magistrates to improve performance and added that strict accountability of them would be ensured over poor performance.