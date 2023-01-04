UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto for comprehensive crackdown against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has directed price control magistrates to launch a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers and ensure stern action against them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has directed price control magistrates to launch a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers and ensure stern action against them.

Presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that not only fine would be imposed on profiteers but they would also be arrested if found involved in selling commodities on high rates. He said that prices of poultry items and chicken was being monitored adding that availability of commodities was being ensured across the district for public facilitation.

He directed all assistant commissioners to ensure strict monitoring of demand and supply of vegetables and fruits at the markets. He said that hoarders would be sent to jail besides other action against them.

The deputy commissioner directed price control magistrates to improve performance and added that strict accountability of them would be ensured over poor performance.

Related Topics

Poor Jail Fine Price Market All

Recent Stories

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufactur ..

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 N ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Servic ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Services&#039; to join SCDA

25 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) disburses scho ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) disburses scholarships to needy students

21 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda &#039;D33&#039; with total ec ..

55 minutes ago
 Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) ..

Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) to Celebrate 75th Anniversary ..

24 seconds ago
 Experts call for AI-based system for smart plant p ..

Experts call for AI-based system for smart plant protection

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.