UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri Visits DMJ's Teaching Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri visits DMJ's Teaching Hospital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri has visited Teaching Hospital of Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) and reviewed the cleanliness of the trauma centre, and the attendance of the staff

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri has visited Teaching Hospital of Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) and reviewed the cleanliness of the trauma centre, and the attendance of the staff.

She inquired after the health of a female patient who was undergoing an operation during maternity.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Ayaz Jamali, Chief Lady Medical Officer Dr. Khalida Sultan Mengal, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Abdul Rahman Hashmi, Medical Technician Nawab Khan Bhangar, Dispenser Khair Bakhsh Perkani and other duty staff were also present.

DC while appreciating the presence of the staff on duty said that providing medical facilities to the public was a welcome move, and surprise visits would be made in the future as well.

The main objective of which is to take measures in the larger interest of the public, she said adding that it was necessary for the doctors and paramedical staff to be engaged in the service of the public day and night without discrimination as people from far off areas come for treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, therefore, it was very important to provide them with timely treatment.

She said that it was necessary for all of us to perform our duties in the selfless service of the people so that their hardships were reduced and they could benefit from government initiatives.

Related Topics

Dera Murad Jamali All From Government

Recent Stories

Police Now Using Tear Gas During Protest Against P ..

Police Now Using Tear Gas During Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris

3 minutes ago
 28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

4 minutes ago
 Babar confident of overcoming New Zealand challeng ..

Babar confident of overcoming New Zealand challenge in T20I series

3 minutes ago
 Peace & security improve in Balochistan after oper ..

Peace & security improve in Balochistan after operations against miscreants

4 minutes ago
 Slovakia's National Bank Head Fined $110,000 in Br ..

Slovakia's National Bank Head Fined $110,000 in Bribery Case - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Mo ..

Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moons Delayed Over Weather - Spa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.