QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri has visited Teaching Hospital of Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) and reviewed the cleanliness of the trauma centre, and the attendance of the staff.

She inquired after the health of a female patient who was undergoing an operation during maternity.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Ayaz Jamali, Chief Lady Medical Officer Dr. Khalida Sultan Mengal, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Abdul Rahman Hashmi, Medical Technician Nawab Khan Bhangar, Dispenser Khair Bakhsh Perkani and other duty staff were also present.

DC while appreciating the presence of the staff on duty said that providing medical facilities to the public was a welcome move, and surprise visits would be made in the future as well.

The main objective of which is to take measures in the larger interest of the public, she said adding that it was necessary for the doctors and paramedical staff to be engaged in the service of the public day and night without discrimination as people from far off areas come for treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, therefore, it was very important to provide them with timely treatment.

She said that it was necessary for all of us to perform our duties in the selfless service of the people so that their hardships were reduced and they could benefit from government initiatives.