Deputy Commissioner (DC) pays surprise visit to THQ hospital

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhelum, Muhammad Saif Anwar paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital Sohawa and inspected the facilities being provided to the ailing humanity in the hospital.

On this occasion, he checked attendance of hospital staff and cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

DC expressed annoyance for not timely disposed off the solid waste in the hospital and directed timely disposed off the solid waste in the hospital.

He visited different wards of the hospital including emergency gynae ward, met with patients and inquired after the health of patients.

DC listened the grievances of patients and directed the administration to ensure attendance of para medical staff and doctors in the hospital.

He said the provision of basic healthcare facilities to people at their doorsteps was the top priority of PTI government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

