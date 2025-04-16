Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal Chiniot directs crack downs on encroachment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal chaired a meeting to address the issue of encroachments in Chiniot, directing the semi-municipal committee and assistant commissioners to take decisive action against unauthorized structures.

According to DC office, Gondal emphasized that the "encroachment mafia" would not be given any concessions, and markets and roads must be cleared of encroachments.

The DC ordered the removal of all unauthorized structures, ensuring that markets and roads are cleared.

He said thar concerned officers would be held accountable for failing to meet targets under the Shuthra Punjab Program.

The Deputy Commissioner has been actively overseeing the implementation of these initiatives. In a recent walking tour of Union Council 35, Gondal inspected areas such as Hakeem Colony, Shahnawaz Colony and Rewa Road, directing the sealing of shops and arresting shopkeepers who continuously violate regulations. This proactive approach aims to improve cleanliness and eliminate encroachments in Chiniot.

