Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal Chiniot Directs Crack Downs On Encroachment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:33 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal chaired a meeting to address the issue of encroachments in Chiniot, directing the semi-municipal committee and assistant commissioners to take decisive action against unauthorized structures
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal chaired a meeting to address the issue of encroachments in Chiniot, directing the semi-municipal committee and assistant commissioners to take decisive action against unauthorized structures.
According to DC office, Gondal emphasized that the "encroachment mafia" would not be given any concessions, and markets and roads must be cleared of encroachments.
The DC ordered the removal of all unauthorized structures, ensuring that markets and roads are cleared.
He said thar concerned officers would be held accountable for failing to meet targets under the Shuthra Punjab Program.
The Deputy Commissioner has been actively overseeing the implementation of these initiatives. In a recent walking tour of Union Council 35, Gondal inspected areas such as Hakeem Colony, Shahnawaz Colony and Rewa Road, directing the sealing of shops and arresting shopkeepers who continuously violate regulations. This proactive approach aims to improve cleanliness and eliminate encroachments in Chiniot.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks pe ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of Crypto.com
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal Chiniot directs crack downs on encroac ..
Pakistan has taken off towards Progress: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affa ..
Govt schools transformed into quality educational institutions; says Raja Hanif
Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali
Fawad Ali reflects on debut, Journey from Talent Hunt to PSL
Balochistan welcomes N-25 dual carriageway Project: Shahid Rind
Minister of State Khail Das Kohistani criticizes elements obstruct national prog ..
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..
Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal Chiniot directs crack downs on encroachment3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan has taken off towards Progress: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal ..3 minutes ago
-
Govt schools transformed into quality educational institutions; says Raja Hanif8 minutes ago
-
Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan welcomes N-25 dual carriageway Project: Shahid Rind8 minutes ago
-
Minister of State Khail Das Kohistani criticizes elements obstruct national progress, stability8 minutes ago
-
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieut ..28 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy27 minutes ago
-
Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Quayes27 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting27 minutes ago
-
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead high-level business del ..27 minutes ago
-
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities31 minutes ago