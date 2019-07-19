Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur directs for cleanliness

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Friday directed that required steps be taken for resolving the cleanliness problems of residents of the Minara road, Jillani Muhallah, New Goth, Takar Muhalla, Ghareeb Aabd and other areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Friday directed that required steps be taken for resolving the cleanliness problems of residents of the Minara road, Jillani Muhallah, New Goth, Takar Muhalla, Ghareeb Aabd and other areas.

During his visit to different areas of Sukkur, he stressed the need for maintenance of cleanliness in the area.

The Deputy Commissioner also met the residents of the New Goth area and discussed their problems.