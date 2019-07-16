Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh held on Tuesday open court (Khuli Kachehri) and issued directives for resolution of problems being faced by people of the area.

The DC listened to the complaints and directed the relevant authorities to take prompt action for addressing these issues.

People complained about the poor health and road facilities.

The DC assured that all these issues would be resolved on priority basis, adding all ongoing development projects should be completed within stipulated time.

He said effective monitoring system had been put in place in order to ensure timely completion of those schemes and that these projects were executed in a transparent manner.