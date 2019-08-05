Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh to chair meeting on price control

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh has convened a meeting regarding price control at committee room of his office on August 6.

A hand out said here on Monday that members of the Price committee, representatives of the shopkeeper association Sukkur including President Sukkur Small Tarder Haji Javed Memon and other concerned officials will attend the meeting.