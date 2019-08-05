Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh plants sapling at Fatima park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh planted a sapling at Fatima Park here on Monday under the Green Pakistan campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh planted a sapling at Fatima Park here on Monday under the Green Pakistan campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that a green environment was imperative for keeping earth clean and protected against multiple hazards.

It was our sacred duty to work together in overcoming the challenges posed by the climatic changes, he said.

He urged the people to participate in tree plantation for reducing the environmental hazards.

He said that planting trees and looking after them is a religious and natural duty. DC Shaikh prayed for the safety and unity of the country and well being of the people of Pakistan after planting the sapling.

On the occasion revenue, environment protection agency and other officials of the forest department were present.