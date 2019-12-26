Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam holds open katchery

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam Thursday held an open katchery to get apprised about the problems of citizenry residing in Shingal,Tehsil Bahrain

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam Thursday held an open katchery to get apprised about the problems of citizenry residing in Shingal,Tehsil Bahrain.

Addressing the open katchery, DC directed officials to utilized their energies for the resolution of problems confronted by area people.

He also directed concerned authorities to look into the complaints of people relating to sanitation, water provision and land for graveyard.

He also assured the complainants that their genuine issues would be considered and put up to higher authorities for resolution.

The open katchery was attended by large number of locals, area elites and concerned officials.