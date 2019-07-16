Deputy Commissioner (DC) visits Khairpur medical college

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Muhammad Naeem Sindhu on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Khairpur Medical College and inspected difference section of the hospital.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Muhammad Naeem Sindhu on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Khairpur Medical College and inspected difference section of the hospital.

He inspected the emergency, operation theatre, other wards and checked cleanliness arrangements of medical facilities being provided to patients there.

The hospital medical superintendent briefed the DC on the medical facilities and overall performance of the staff.

The DC directed the hospital administration to look after the patients on a priority basis.

Developmental projects in the hospital should be completed in time frame, he added.

He also listened to the complaints of the local people and directed the relevant authorities to take prompt action for addressing theseissues.