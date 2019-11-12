UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Visits Markets In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) visits markets in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited different markets of the city and checked the prices of fruit, pulses, sugar and other items of daily use.

During inspection of fruit stalls outside Aminpur Bazaar, he ordered to arrest four fruit sellers found involved in overcharging.

Meanwhile, a store manager of a mega store in Jinnah Colony was also arrested on account of selling pulses and sugar on excessive rate during the inspection.

Among the arrested profiteers include Nasir, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Jamal, Aziz and Umar Shehzad.

Deputy Commissioner warned that profiteers would not be spared at all and said that the price control mechanism would be implemented intrue letter and spirit in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

