Deputy Commissioner Dera for coordinating efforts to stop cases of Leishmaniasis

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Monday directed the Health Committee to start conducting spray in all the affected areas where Leishmaniasis cases come to light and to monitor the surrounding areas while surveillance of drug resistant typhoid.

While chairing a meeting of Health Committee officials and other staff concerned here at his office, the deputy commissioner also directed to develop an integrated strategy in this regard as well as to enhance services to all affected areas.

The meeting was informed that 300 cases of Leishmaniasis had been reported in Dera Ismail Khan. Leishmaniosis is a parasitic and infectious disease which is spread by the bite of sandflies.

The deputy commissioner said the surveillance of resistant typhoid should also be increased and a coordinated strategy should be formulated in that regard to ensure protection of the people from these diseases.