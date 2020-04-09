UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Dera For Ensuring Transparency In Wheat Procurement

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dera Mohammed Amir Thursday said that achievement of targets and transparency in wheat procurement should be ensured at all costs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Mohammed Amir Thursday said that achievement of targets and transparency in wheat procurement should be ensured at all costs.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on wheat production and procurement situation in Dera Ismail Khan. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera, Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Food, Agriculture, education and other related departments.

It was informed during the meeting that wheat production this year is satisfactory, but in some places the recent heavy rains have caused severe damage to the wheat crop due to the freezing of water and the flow of barley.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed that the procurement targets should be ensured that there is no shortage of any kind. The Assistant Commissioners and the department have been directed to ensure transparency in the procurement process. Other staff of the mall will assist with the food department as well as supervision and a report on wheat procurement will be prepared on a daily basis.

