UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner DI Khan For Vacating Land For Construction Of New Rescue1122 Stations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:31 AM

Deputy Commissioner DI Khan for vacating land for construction of new rescue1122 stations

The district administration here Thursday held meeting with Rescu1122 and discussed measures to resolve difficulties being faced in handing over the allocated land for construction of new rescue stations across the district

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration here Thursday held meeting with Rescu1122 and discussed measures to resolve difficulties being faced in handing over the allocated land for construction of new rescue stations across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Umair chaired the meeting while District Emergency Officer (DEO) Jawad Khalil, Assistant Commissioner Capt. (Rtd.) Aoun Haider Gondal and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The DEO informed the meeting about issues being faced in getting possession of allocated land and execution of construction work on new stations of Rescue1122.

The DC assured for early resolution of the issue and directed quarters concerned to immediately get the allocated land vacated for construction of new Rescue station.

Related Topics

Resolution Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

1 hour ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

1 hour ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

1 hour ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

1 hour ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.