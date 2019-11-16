Deputy Commissioner DI Khan for vacating land for construction of new rescue1122 stations

(@imziishan)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration here Thursday held meeting with Rescu1122 and discussed measures to resolve difficulties being faced in handing over the allocated land for construction of new rescue stations across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Umair chaired the meeting while District Emergency Officer (DEO) Jawad Khalil, Assistant Commissioner Capt. (Rtd.) Aoun Haider Gondal and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The DEO informed the meeting about issues being faced in getting possession of allocated land and execution of construction work on new stations of Rescue1122.

The DC assured for early resolution of the issue and directed quarters concerned to immediately get the allocated land vacated for construction of new Rescue station.