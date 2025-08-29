Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Assumes Additional Charge As CEO WSSC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan has assumed the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan.
On the occasion, Abdul Nasir Khan underlined the vital role of WSSC in ensuring cleanliness and improving sanitation standards across the city.
He reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening the company’s operations and service delivery for the citizens of Dera Ismail Khan.
The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the tireless efforts of WSSC staff during the recent windstorm and heavy rainfall, noting that their prompt response in clearing drains and managing waste helped restore normalcy in the affected areas.
He further acknowledged that WSSC has already launched a special Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) cleanliness drive, aimed at keeping the city’s streets, mosques, and procession routes clean during the religious occasion.
Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to fully cooperate with WSSC teams by ensuring proper waste disposal, avoiding littering, and timely reporting of sanitation issues.
He emphasized that a clean and healthy environment can only be achieved through the collective responsibility of both the administration and the public.
Recent Stories
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
NAPA to suspends classes and performances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive starts from Monday till 7th September.1 minute ago
-
UAJK organizes academic session to discuss knowledge building1 minute ago
-
Drug pusher sentenced to 5 years in prison1 minute ago
-
UAJK collaborates HEC, UNFPA and ACT to assist students1 minute ago
-
Three of a family die from generator gas1 minute ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis are not bound by party politics; their concern is Pakistan itself1 minute ago
-
Kite-making unit unearthed1 minute ago
-
Joint strategy being evolved to tackle climate change, build water reservoirs: PM1 minute ago
-
Health CEO inspects flood relief camp1 minute ago
-
Deputy Commissioner DIKhan assumes additional charge as CEO WSSC1 minute ago
-
Criminals arrested1 minute ago
-
15 flood relief camps established in Gujrat1 minute ago