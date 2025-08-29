Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Assumes Additional Charge As CEO WSSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan has assumed the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan.

On the occasion, Abdul Nasir Khan underlined the vital role of WSSC in ensuring cleanliness and improving sanitation standards across the city.

He reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening the company’s operations and service delivery for the citizens of Dera Ismail Khan.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the tireless efforts of WSSC staff during the recent windstorm and heavy rainfall, noting that their prompt response in clearing drains and managing waste helped restore normalcy in the affected areas.

He further acknowledged that WSSC has already launched a special Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) cleanliness drive, aimed at keeping the city’s streets, mosques, and procession routes clean during the religious occasion.

Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to fully cooperate with WSSC teams by ensuring proper waste disposal, avoiding littering, and timely reporting of sanitation issues.

He emphasized that a clean and healthy environment can only be achieved through the collective responsibility of both the administration and the public.

