Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Appreciates All Stakes Holders Fighting Against Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower appreciates all stakes holders fighting against coronavirus

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Sadaat Hassan Monday appreciated the services of all stake holders and officials of the district administration, fighting against the outbreak of coronavirus in the district.

Talking to newsmen, DC Dir Lower Sadaat Hassan said that they have taken all out efforts to restrict outbreak of coronavirus and the continuous efforts of the health staff, doctors, paramedics, nursing staff, police and officials of the district administration remarkable.

In light of the continuing efforts to combat the spreading of COVID 19, the district administration has adopted a comprehensive approach to fight the virus spreading. The district administration alongside doing resilience and awareness activities, was trying to maintain the cleanliness of mass movement places As per directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, the Rescue 1122 Dir Lower conducted chlorine spray at the areas of Gulab, Odigram.

Similarly, the Health Department Dir Lower screened and examined various travelers regarding coronavirus at various places in the district.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner Adenzai, Tariq Hussain conducted inspection of screening point Chakdara along with DMS THQ Chakdara and checked attendance of security, police personnel and health staff.

He also distributed masks and sanitizers among the deployed staff.

