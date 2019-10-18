UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Chairs First E-Open Kutchery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:13 PM

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The District Administration Dir Lower, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan arranged one hour E-Khuli Kutchery for the first time in the district. All heads of line Departments, District Health Officer, Dr.

Shaukat Ali, District education Officer, Ghulam Nabi, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, TMOs Samarbagh and others attended. During the Live Kutchery, the chair gave annotated replies on the questions related to the District Administration.

On this occasion the chair directed all the concerned departments to solve the problem being faced by the masses of the district.

