Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Directs DFC To Inspect Flour Mills

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:24 PM

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Monday directed District Food Controller (DFC) to immediately inspect all the flour mills and direct them to install the information boards and flexes for selling the flour sacks on subsidised rates approved by the government.

The Food department also directed to keep close vigil on the quality standard of food.

While acting upon the directives of DC, the DFC inspected various flour mills and said that no one would be allowed to sell the flour on their own sweets well and action will be taken against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

