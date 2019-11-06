Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower gives death compensation cheques to bereaved families of Mirgam Payeen

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday here visited village Mirgam Payeen and handed over death compensation cheques to heirs of three deceased who lost their lives in flash floods in September this year

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday here visited village Mirgam Payeen and handed over death compensation cheques to heirs of three deceased who lost their lives in flash floods in September this year. The Deputy Commissioner handed over three compensation cheques each worth Rs.300,000 to the head of bereaved families Shafiur Rehman and Niazur Rehman and also provided them food and non food items. It is pertinent to mention here that all the compensation process was completed by the district administration in record one month time.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner stated that the compensation could not be the substitute of the precious human lives but will give some relief to the victims' family. The Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner also expressed great sorrow on the loss of human lives and offered condolence for the departure souls.

It merits a mention here that Anas son of Shafiur Rehman, Hasina Bibi daughter of Shafiur Rehman and Humaira Bibi daughter of Niaz-ur-Rahman had drowned in flash flood on September 30, 2019.