UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Gives Death Compensation Cheques To Bereaved Families Of Mirgam Payeen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower gives death compensation cheques to bereaved families of Mirgam Payeen

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday here visited village Mirgam Payeen and handed over death compensation cheques to heirs of three deceased who lost their lives in flash floods in September this year

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday here visited village Mirgam Payeen and handed over death compensation cheques to heirs of three deceased who lost their lives in flash floods in September this year. The Deputy Commissioner handed over three compensation cheques each worth Rs.300,000 to the head of bereaved families Shafiur Rehman and Niazur Rehman and also provided them food and non food items. It is pertinent to mention here that all the compensation process was completed by the district administration in record one month time.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner stated that the compensation could not be the substitute of the precious human lives but will give some relief to the victims' family. The Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner also expressed great sorrow on the loss of human lives and offered condolence for the departure souls.

It merits a mention here that Anas son of Shafiur Rehman, Hasina Bibi daughter of Shafiur Rehman and Humaira Bibi daughter of Niaz-ur-Rahman had drowned in flash flood on September 30, 2019.

Related Topics

Flood Dir September 2019 Family All

Recent Stories

ADNOC hosts 12 business partnership Majlises

46 minutes ago

DFM posts net profit of AED 95.5 million in first ..

46 minutes ago

University of Sindh Vice Chancellor presides over ..

1 minute ago

Three maids arrested for looting houses in Islamab ..

1 minute ago

Four held for decanting in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister approves motorbike ambulance ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.