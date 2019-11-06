- Home
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Gives Death Compensation Cheques To Bereaved Families Of Mirgam Payeen
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:44 PM
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Wednesday here visited village Mirgam Payeen and handed over death compensation cheques to heirs of three deceased who lost their lives in flash floods in September this year
On the occasion Deputy Commissioner stated that the compensation could not be the substitute of the precious human lives but will give some relief to the victims' family. The Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner also expressed great sorrow on the loss of human lives and offered condolence for the departure souls.
It merits a mention here that Anas son of Shafiur Rehman, Hasina Bibi daughter of Shafiur Rehman and Humaira Bibi daughter of Niaz-ur-Rahman had drowned in flash flood on September 30, 2019.