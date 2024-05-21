Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Reviews Preparations For Anti-polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Wasal Khan, chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the preparations for the upcoming five-day anti-polio campaign starting in June.
The meeting was briefed on the campaign's preparations, field formations, and various indicators by the Staff Officer.
A total of 1,337 teams have been formed for the campaign, which aims to administer polio drops to 345,833 children.
The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the polio action plan and targets, instructing officials to inform the concerned Assistant/Additional Assistant Commissioner immediately in case of any field issues. He assured full support from the administration.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that it is everyone's responsibility to ensure polio drops reach every household.
He directed that morning assemblies should be conducted during the campaign and that all polio workers, police, and levies personnel should be present.
He also instructed full implementation of the polio micro-plan indicators and stressed the importance of covering all missed children and refusals on time. The District Police Officer will share the security plan with the Health Department.
The Deputy Commissioner directed that foolproof security be provided for field polio workers during the campaign. A polio control room will remain active until evening for monitoring the campaign.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner awarded a commendation certificate to Assistant Director Local Government, Omar Rahman, for his excellent performance and appreciated his efforts. He also commended the performance of Dr. Noor Hamid (EPI Coordinator) for his excellent progress.
The meeting was attended by Deputy District education Officer Mahboob Elahi, Dr. Asfandyar (WHO), Dr. Masoor Ahmad (DO EPI WHO), Dr. Zakiuddin, and police representatives.
Recent Stories
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Price Magistrates conducts 113 raids to check official rates of ‘Rotti’13 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt announces Summer Vacations32 seconds ago
-
Sharjeel condemns attack on journalists35 seconds ago
-
DPO visits Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, inspects construction work38 seconds ago
-
Concrete measures stressed for Dera’s development42 seconds ago
-
New school timings announce to beat the heat: DC11 minutes ago
-
Chairman CMIT visits TTC Hub11 minutes ago
-
APCA HED to hold protest demonstration for pending demand20 minutes ago
-
USAID hands over eight satellite emergency stations to KP20 minutes ago
-
MC organizes awareness walk regarding ‘Saaf Suthra’ Punjab cleanliness campaign20 minutes ago
-
Peace in South Asia linked with just settlement of Kashmir dispute: PM21 minutes ago
-
Health expert advise people to avoid exposure to sun21 minutes ago