Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Reviews Preparations For Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Wasal Khan, chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the preparations for the upcoming five-day anti-polio campaign starting in June.

The meeting was briefed on the campaign's preparations, field formations, and various indicators by the Staff Officer.

A total of 1,337 teams have been formed for the campaign, which aims to administer polio drops to 345,833 children.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the polio action plan and targets, instructing officials to inform the concerned Assistant/Additional Assistant Commissioner immediately in case of any field issues. He assured full support from the administration.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that it is everyone's responsibility to ensure polio drops reach every household.

He directed that morning assemblies should be conducted during the campaign and that all polio workers, police, and levies personnel should be present.

He also instructed full implementation of the polio micro-plan indicators and stressed the importance of covering all missed children and refusals on time. The District Police Officer will share the security plan with the Health Department.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that foolproof security be provided for field polio workers during the campaign. A polio control room will remain active until evening for monitoring the campaign.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner awarded a commendation certificate to Assistant Director Local Government, Omar Rahman, for his excellent performance and appreciated his efforts. He also commended the performance of Dr. Noor Hamid (EPI Coordinator) for his excellent progress.

The meeting was attended by Deputy District education Officer Mahboob Elahi, Dr. Asfandyar (WHO), Dr. Masoor Ahmad (DO EPI WHO), Dr. Zakiuddin, and police representatives.

