Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan Chairs Meeting Of DEP Lower Dir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan chaired a meeting of District Education Officers (DEOs) for launching District Education Plan (DEP) 2019-20.

The DEOs handed over a copy of District Education Plan for the years 2019-20 to Deputy Commissioner.

Saadat Hussain on this occasion directed the officers to achieve the targets and the district administration will assist the Education Department in this regard.

On this occasion, District Executive, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Sector Plan(KESP) was also presented and reviewed the overall performance of both offices.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the roles of officers for promoting quality education in the district.

