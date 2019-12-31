Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan holds E/Online katchary

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Tuesday here conducted E-Online katchary to address grievances of the general public

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Tuesday here conducted E-Online katchary to address grievances of the general public. All Head of line departments, Assistant Commissioners Timergara and Lalqilla, TMOs, DHO, Dr. Shaukat Ali, XEN, Public Health, XEN, WAPDA, DEOs (Male/Female) and Incharge SNGPL Department attended the E-forum.� After welcoming remarks, the DC explained the purposes of holding of E-/Online katchary. The DC sought the views and comments of the heads of the department's regarding issues in boxed by the public.� All head of line departments noted the complaints related with their departments concerned.

� The DC stated that all the highlighted issues have been noted and will be assigned to the concerned departments through Citizen Portal as per direction of Provincial Government.

Heads of Line Departments were directed to resolve the issues and problems within the shortest possible time and share their progress.� At the end the chair sensitized all the stake holders to submit detailed report of all the assigning issues, before next E-Khuli katchary and in case of non compliance cogent reasons may also be submit with the assigning issues.�