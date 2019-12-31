UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Holds E/Online Katchary

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan holds E/Online katchary

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Tuesday here conducted E-Online katchary to address grievances of the general public

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Tuesday here conducted E-Online katchary to address grievances of the general public. All Head of line departments, Assistant Commissioners Timergara and Lalqilla, TMOs, DHO, Dr. Shaukat Ali, XEN, Public Health, XEN, WAPDA, DEOs (Male/Female) and Incharge SNGPL Department attended the E-forum.� After welcoming remarks, the DC explained the purposes of holding of E-/Online katchary. The DC sought the views and comments of the heads of the department's regarding issues in boxed by the public.� All head of line departments noted the complaints related with their departments concerned.

� The DC stated that all the highlighted issues have been noted and will be assigned to the concerned departments through Citizen Portal as per direction of Provincial Government.

Heads of Line Departments were directed to resolve the issues and problems within the shortest possible time and share their progress.� At the end the chair sensitized all the stake holders to submit detailed report of all the assigning issues, before next E-Khuli katchary and in case of non compliance cogent reasons may also be submit with the assigning issues.�

Related Topics

WAPDA Progress Dir Timergara May All Government Share SNGPL

Recent Stories

Inflation in Russia Totals 3% in 2019- Central Ban ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Denies Plans to Throw 'Gr ..

15 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses petition against larg ..

6 minutes ago

ICCI executive member nominated member of Internat ..

6 minutes ago

No deficiency of medicines in DHQ Skardu: MS

6 minutes ago

BISE Bannu announces annual exam schedule for 9th, ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.