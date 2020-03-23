Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower visit Crisis Corona Management Cell, hold meeting with doctors, para-staff, volunteers

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan paid a surprise visit to the District Crisis Corona Management Cell and inspected so far arrangements made after the outbreak COVID 19 in the district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan paid a surprise visit to the District Crisis Corona Management Cell and inspected so far arrangements made after the outbreak COVID 19 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan met with the staff including Dr. Shahid, Coordinator (WHO) briefed the Deputy Commissioner regarding various functions of the District Management Cell. Dr. Shahid , Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan and AAC (Rev) Ferman Ali discussed various Issues. Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of all officers and staff working for catering of Corona various in Dir Lower.

In view of the ongoing emergency, regarding corona - virus (covid-19), all leave are hereby cancelled.

In this regards the Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan has issued office letter to all concern departments and said all officer officials of the district administration and health staff of district Dir lower are directed to remain present on their duty stations. No office official shall leave his duty station without getting prior permission from the concerned quarters.

DC Commissioner Dir along with ADC Ashfaq Ahmad also held meeting with the volunteer group of COVID-19 fighters, regarding awareness and social mobilization for community followed by a video message by DDHO Dr Irshad Ali Roghani.