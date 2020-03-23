UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Visit Crisis Corona Management Cell, Hold Meeting With Doctors, Para-staff, Volunteers

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower visit Crisis Corona Management Cell, hold meeting with doctors, para-staff, volunteers

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan paid a surprise visit to the District Crisis Corona Management Cell and inspected so far arrangements made after the outbreak COVID 19 in the district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan paid a surprise visit to the District Crisis Corona Management Cell and inspected so far arrangements made after the outbreak COVID 19 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan met with the staff including Dr. Shahid, Coordinator (WHO) briefed the Deputy Commissioner regarding various functions of the District Management Cell. Dr. Shahid , Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan and AAC (Rev) Ferman Ali discussed various Issues. Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of all officers and staff working for catering of Corona various in Dir Lower.

In view of the ongoing emergency, regarding corona - virus (covid-19), all leave are hereby cancelled.

In this regards the Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan has issued office letter to all concern departments and said all officer officials of the district administration and health staff of district Dir lower are directed to remain present on their duty stations. No office official shall leave his duty station without getting prior permission from the concerned quarters.

DC Commissioner Dir along with ADC Ashfaq Ahmad also held meeting with the volunteer group of COVID-19 fighters, regarding awareness and social mobilization for community followed by a video message by DDHO Dr Irshad Ali Roghani.

Related Topics

Visit Dir Timergara All From

Recent Stories

US Allegations of China, Russia Spreading Fake New ..

3 seconds ago

Two people commits suicide in Tharparkar

6 seconds ago

Spring Floods Kill 11 in Iran - Emergency Services

7 seconds ago

Iran's Reports 1,400 New Coronavirus Cases, Exceed ..

9 seconds ago

125 tonnes medical equipment to reach from China: ..

52 minutes ago

KP Minister inspects facilities at Quarantine Cent ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.