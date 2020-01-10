Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower visits District Jail

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan along with DEO, DHO, and District Officer Social Welfare here on Friday visited District Jail Timergara where he chaired the District Oversight Committee meeting

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan along with DEO, DHO, and District Officer Social Welfare here on Friday visited District Jail Timergara where he chaired the District Oversight Committee meeting.

During the inspection of Jail, the DC directed the DHO to immediately depute another doctor to the District Jail during leave of the incumbent doctor.

The Chair also directed District education Officer (M) to depute another teacher for the prisoners.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner, a tent was provided to the security guards of the District Jail. During the meeting, the District Officer, Social Welfare assured the forum that vocational training and skill development facilities for the prisoners will be further improved.The District Jail authorities were directed to fully cooperate with the prisoners who are interested in up-coming HSSC exams.