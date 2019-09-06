Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Visits Shuhhda Monument, Lays Floral Wreath
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:58 PM
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan here on Friday visited "Shuhuda Monument" at Rest House Timergara and laid floral wreath
He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Ishfaq Ahmad and MPA, Shafullah Khan.
A smart contingent of Dir Levy presented guard of honor for those who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the motherland. They also offered fateha for the martyrs and said that their sacrifices would not go vain and always be remembered.