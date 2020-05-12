Deputy Commissioner directs ACs to ensure implementation of SOPs, price lists

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Saqib Raza Aslam Tuesday directed all the Assistant Commissioners and other administrative staff to keep a close watch on the shopkeepers of their respective bazaars during Ramazan to curb artificial inflation, hoarding and substandard food items

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Saqib Raza Aslam Tuesday directed all the Assistant Commissioners and other administrative staff to keep a close watch on the shopkeepers of their respective bazaars during Ramazan to curb artificial inflation, hoarding and substandard food items.

He said shops and markets should be closed which were not following the SOPs and guideline issued by provincial government besides charging more and not following the officials rates of various edibles items.

He directed them to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the government for easing lockdown and prompt action on the use of masks, gloves and sanitizers.

He also appealed to the public and the shopkeepers to take precautions when they comes to the market for their necessities of life and earning their livelihood.

He expressed these views during his visit to various markets in Mingora. During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the quantity, quality and prices of food items in different markets and also interacted with the people. He directed all the officers of the district administration to ensure their presence in all the bazaars especially in the afternoon so as to ensure the supply of food items to the people at fixed prices.