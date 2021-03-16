Deputy Commissioner directs action against dumping garbage in residential, commercial areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to take strict action against those persons who are in the habit of dumping garbage in the residential and commercial areas.

Chairing a meeting of FWMC board of Directors, he said that public awareness campaign is imperative to improve standard of sanitation in the city. Therefore, FWMC should take steps for public awareness in a most befitting manner.

He also reviewed the quality of cleanliness in the complex and said that strict implementation on Corona SOPs should be ensured.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, GM Operations Col (retd) Emad Gill, Dr. Shafaqat Gill, Muzammil Sultan and other members were also present in the meeting.