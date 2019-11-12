Deputy commissioner directs action against timber mafia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday directed all the deputy commissioners of the division to retrieve the government land that has been mentioned in revenue and survey of Pakistan record.

He was talking to the officials of forest department in a meeting wherein attended by DIG Hazara, deputy commissioners and chief conservators of forests.

He said that all the land that has been mentioned in government record should be retrieved from encroachers and timber mafia.

He also directed forest officials to constitute a force to arrest timber mafias and provide their list to concerned deputy commissioners for necessary action. He said that police will also cooperate in arresting timber mafias.

Commissioner also directed staff of forest department to be vigilant on their check posts adding it would significantly control timber smuggling from the division.