UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Directs Action Against Timber Mafia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:23 PM

Deputy commissioner directs action against timber mafia

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday directed all the deputy commissioners of the division to retrieve the government land that has been mentioned in revenue and survey of Pakistan record

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday directed all the deputy commissioners of the division to retrieve the government land that has been mentioned in revenue and survey of Pakistan record.

He was talking to the officials of forest department in a meeting wherein attended by DIG Hazara, deputy commissioners and chief conservators of forests.

He said that all the land that has been mentioned in government record should be retrieved from encroachers and timber mafia.

He also directed forest officials to constitute a force to arrest timber mafias and provide their list to concerned deputy commissioners for necessary action. He said that police will also cooperate in arresting timber mafias.

Commissioner also directed staff of forest department to be vigilant on their check posts adding it would significantly control timber smuggling from the division.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police All From Government

Recent Stories

Seizure Of Narcotics (Heroine) By Pakistan Navy, P ..

9 minutes ago

ATC indicts TLP Chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi ..

13 minutes ago

UrduPoint and Ziff Davis announce Mashable Pakista ..

14 minutes ago

Nawab Riaz Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Sha ..

3 minutes ago

Ziaullah Bangash cancels leave application of chie ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Meets With Austrian President in Vienna ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.