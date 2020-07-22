Deputy Commissioner directs authorities concerned to allocate funds for family park

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed the authorities concerned to allocate Rs 5 million for the conversion of Mela Mandi Ground into family park in the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed the authorities concerned to allocate Rs 5 million for the conversion of Mela Mandi Ground into family park in the city.

The deputy commissioner along with Deputy Director Development Shafiqul Rehman and Chief Officer Tehsil Council Arshad Garmala visited the ground and expressed concern over the ruination of ground. He said that former District Council's most valuable place and historical cultural park was a national heritage site which would be protected.

He directed the Chief Officer Tehsil Council to extend the walking track of the ground from 10 to 12 feet with making arrangements of floodlights and repairing the boundary wall.

He directed the PHA to plan and transform the Mela Mandi ground into a beautiful park and make the ground green.

He also directed to set up a tuck shop, family washroom and plant shady trees, flowers also in the ground. He further said that special arrangements be made for children and the park should be equipped with modern facilities.

The DC also directed for future commercialization of Mela Mandi Ground and thedesigning and planning keeping in view the recreational facilities.