UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Directs Complete Eradication Of Dengue

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner directs complete eradication of dengue

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the all departments concerned to intensify measures for complete eradication of dengue in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the all departments concerned to intensify measures for complete eradication of dengue in Faisalabad district.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue while Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, District Coordinator Dr. Zulqarnain, officials of Environment Department, Social Welfare, FDA, PHA, education, Agriculture and others were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there is a danger of dengue virus as current season is conducive for its growth and spread of its larvae so no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that district heads of all departments should fulfill their responsibilities for prevention of dengue and in case of negligence they would be held responsible.

He also directed to expedite surveillance activities in the field and said that possible sources of dengue larvae breeding should not be overlooked in addition to check tyre shops, junkyards, plant nurseries on daily basis. All departments should regularly submit reports about their activities through Android phones, he added.

He also urged to hold regular meetings of Tehsil Emergency Response Committee in Tehsils - Chak Jhumra, City and Jaranwala.

The meeting was informed that dengue larvae was found at 35 sites during current season and these sites were chemically treated besides issuing warnings to 17 persons and serving notices to 19 shops owners for dengue outbreak.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dengue Education Agriculture Jaranwala Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

PTI govt to continue efforts for strengthening ECP ..

1 minute ago

Opposition parties begged only two seats in Senate ..

1 minute ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Coronavirus Pandemic Cost ..

19 minutes ago

US Will Not Promote Democracy Through Military Int ..

19 minutes ago

German Left Party Slams EU, US Sanctions on Russia ..

23 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation of 38th bat ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.