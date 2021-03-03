Deputy Commissioner directs complete eradication of dengue

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the all departments concerned to intensify measures for complete eradication of dengue in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the all departments concerned to intensify measures for complete eradication of dengue in Faisalabad district.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue while Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, District Coordinator Dr. Zulqarnain, officials of Environment Department, Social Welfare, FDA, PHA, education, Agriculture and others were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there is a danger of dengue virus as current season is conducive for its growth and spread of its larvae so no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that district heads of all departments should fulfill their responsibilities for prevention of dengue and in case of negligence they would be held responsible.

He also directed to expedite surveillance activities in the field and said that possible sources of dengue larvae breeding should not be overlooked in addition to check tyre shops, junkyards, plant nurseries on daily basis. All departments should regularly submit reports about their activities through Android phones, he added.

He also urged to hold regular meetings of Tehsil Emergency Response Committee in Tehsils - Chak Jhumra, City and Jaranwala.

The meeting was informed that dengue larvae was found at 35 sites during current season and these sites were chemically treated besides issuing warnings to 17 persons and serving notices to 19 shops owners for dengue outbreak.