Deputy Commissioner directs director colleges to make sure blood screening of students

The Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul has taken notice of reports regarding drug usage in the educational institutes and directed the director colleges to make sure blood screening of students in all government and public sectors colleges

The decision was taken in the drug control meeting here in which she directed the concerned officials to take help of students for counseling of drug addicted persons in the District Headquarters Hospitals.

She said that all stakeholders should join hands to create awareness among masses regarding drug addiction adding that government was also striving hard in this regard.

The expansion of drug rehabilitation centre in the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital would also be made with the help of philanthropists and a 30-bed independent center would also be setup here at New Satellite town area.

The directions have also been issued to the Population and Social Welfare departments for awareness of masses in this regard while media would also be taken into loop for highlighting the matter.

The crackdowns of police were also continued against drug pushers while 1264 cases were registered during current year and 294 drug pushers were also arrested.

The President Punjab Medical Association (PMA) Dr Sikandar said that registration of 998 drug addicted patients was made in the drug center during last twenty months and rehabilitation of 451 patients have also been completed while 65 patients were under treatment.

She said that drug awareness campaign would also be a part of the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme and strict action would also be continued against drug dealers.