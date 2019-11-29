UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Directs Director Colleges To Make Sure Blood Screening Of Students

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:04 PM

Deputy Commissioner directs director colleges to make sure blood screening of students

The Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul has taken notice of reports regarding drug usage in the educational institutes and directed the director colleges to make sure blood screening of students in all government and public sectors colleges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul has taken notice of reports regarding drug usage in the educational institutes and directed the director colleges to make sure blood screening of students in all government and public sectors colleges.

The decision was taken in the drug control meeting here in which she directed the concerned officials to take help of students for counseling of drug addicted persons in the District Headquarters Hospitals.

She said that all stakeholders should join hands to create awareness among masses regarding drug addiction adding that government was also striving hard in this regard.

The expansion of drug rehabilitation centre in the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital would also be made with the help of philanthropists and a 30-bed independent center would also be setup here at New Satellite town area.

The directions have also been issued to the Population and Social Welfare departments for awareness of masses in this regard while media would also be taken into loop for highlighting the matter.

The crackdowns of police were also continued against drug pushers while 1264 cases were registered during current year and 294 drug pushers were also arrested.

The President Punjab Medical Association (PMA) Dr Sikandar said that registration of 998 drug addicted patients was made in the drug center during last twenty months and rehabilitation of 451 patients have also been completed while 65 patients were under treatment.

She said that drug awareness campaign would also be a part of the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme and strict action would also be continued against drug dealers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Sargodha Media All Government Asia Blood

Recent Stories

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

9 minutes ago

Students protest for revival of students’ unions ..

30 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Economic activities be generated to avoid unemploy ..

53 minutes ago

Okara judicial complex case: Supreme Court orders ..

5 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University organises 'Drug Aw ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.