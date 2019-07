Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malakand, Iqbal Hussain has directed the establishment of Fair Price Shop in the limits of the Tehsil Dargai of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malakand , Iqbal Hussain has directed the establishment of Fair price Shop in the limits of the Tehsil Dargai of the district.

In this connection, District food Controller would soon hold a meeting with the owners of ghee mills and would pursued them to sell the product of their mill on old prices.