Deputy Commissioner directs factory owners to provide social security cards to workers in 10 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed the owners of factories and mills to provide social security cards to their workers within 10 days.

During a meeting here on Monday, he also directed the Social Security Department to provide entire relevant and necessary data so that cards could be issued to the workers.

He said that the social security card was legal right of every worker which was a guarantee for medical and financial benefits.

The workers' right would be protected fully and strict action would be taken against the defaulters, he added.