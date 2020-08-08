Deputy Commissioner directs for expediting anti-dengue activities

Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq Saturday directed the concerned officials that surveillance activities for tracing of dengue larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq Saturday directed the concerned officials that surveillance activities for tracing of dengue larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

During a visit to Union council Rehmatabad of Potohar Town to inspect anti-dengue activities, he said that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in the anti-dengue campaign.

On the occasion, the anti-dengue field staff briefed that now surveillance of locked houses were being carried out as per SOPs while pamphlets were also being distributed among the shopkeepers and citizens for awareness purposes.

He said that infectious diseases such as dengue and coronavirus can be defeated through public support and urged the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff.

The citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, he added.

Earlier, in a meeting in his office, he asked the official concerned to keep a close watch on anti-dengue measures to make the campaign more successful.