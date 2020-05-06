Deputy Commissioner directs for strict action against price hike

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has issued directions to all the Price Controlling Magistrates and other concerned officers to ensure sale of edibles at government fixed rates

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has issued directions to all the Price Controlling Magistrates and other concerned officers to ensure sale of edibles at government fixed rates.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday by the DC Office stated that the strict action would be taken against price hike, without any discrimination.

Moreover, the rates of vegetables, fruits, poultry will be fixed on daily bases, the notification concluded.