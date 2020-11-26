Deputy Commissioner directs for timely payment of salaries to disable employees

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Rtd) Anwar UL Haq here on Thursday said that around 1000 disabled including blind have been recruited in government and private departments to make them able to earn livelihood

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Rtd) Anwar UL Haq here on Thursday said that around 1000 disabled including blind have been recruited in government and private departments to make them able to earn livelihood.

Chairing a meeting to review the process of recruiting the disable, he said adequate facilities are being provided to the disabled by the Punjab government and directed the officials to ensure payment of their salaries in time.

The DC directed the officials to recruit the minor disabled persons in anti-polio squads while recommendations to provide more facilities to disabled would be brought into the knowledge of high officials as govt was committed to provide them opportunities to earn their livelihood in a respectful manner.