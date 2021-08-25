Deputy Commissioner directs magistrates to conduct 50 inspections daily

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the Price Control Magistrates to conduct at least 50 inspections daily to check profiteering and price hike in daily use items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the Price Control Magistrates to conduct at least 50 inspections daily to check profiteering and price hike in daily use items.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the individual performance of the price control magistrates. He said that daily inspections should be uploaded on the Qeemat Punjab App.

He said that 100 percent implementation of fixed prices of flour, sugar, pulses, potato, onion, tomato and other food items in the markets and bazaars should be followed. He also directed to take action against hoarders of essential items.

Daily performance of price control magistrates will be monitored and those who do not show excellent results in implementing price control mechanisms would be held accountable, he added.

