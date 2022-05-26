Deputy Commissioner directs Muhalla wise categories upgradation of talukas

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :A meeting regarding 'Muhallah' wise categories up-gradation of all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar here today.

Stamp Inspector Sindh board of Revenue SBA Muhammad Zakir Hussain, XEN Buildings Abdul Rasheed Shaikh, Assistant XEN Nasrat Division, Assistant Agriculture officer Rahib Ali, XEN Irrigation Dad Division Niaz Ahmed Memon and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils attended the meeting.

The meeting resolved to upgrade and categorise various properties of different categories including commercial, industrial and residential areas of Qazi Ahmed, Daur and Sakrand tehsils of the district.

The DC said that the process would be applicable for levying proper government taxes according to the recent developments in the real estate sector, while it would also aid the Revenue Department in collecting the taxes.