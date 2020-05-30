Deputy Commissioner directs officers to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed officials of the district administration to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed officials of the district administration to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the DC advised the officers and staff to cover their faces with masks besides keeping distance from each other.

He also directed the officers to ensure availability of soup or hand sanitizer and keep desk, office tables, telephone and computer surfaces clean with disinfectant spray.

The DC also appealed people to take strict precautionary measures in view of current situation of coronavirus.